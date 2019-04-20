Yvette Nicole Brown to make screenwriting debut with 'Always A Bridesmaid'

Los Angeles, Apr 20 (PTI) "Community" alum Yvette Nicole Brown is set to make her screenwriting debut with indie project, "Always A Bridesmaid".Brown will also serve as an executive producer on the film, Deadline reported."Always A Bridesmaid" follows Corina James who has been a bridesmaid so many times that she is starting to wonder if she will ever be a bride. The film ponders the question, 'Is love and marriage for everyone?' And if so, how do you sort your issues to find and keep your one?Javicia Leslie and Jordan Calloway feature in the film, to be directed by Trey Haley. Brown will also star in a supporting role. The ensemble cast also includes Marcel Spears, Brandon Micheal Hall, Affion Crockett, Michelle Mitchenor, Bernard David Jones, Tosin Morohunfola, Meagan Tandy, James Bland, Richard Lawson, and Telma Hopkins. Tri Destined Studios' Nikaya D Brown Jones, Gregory Anderson, Veronica Nichols, and Abe Brown are attached to produce.Production is underway in Los Angeles. PTI RDSRDS