Z-Com partners Institute of Informatics and Communication for wi-fi devices

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Taiwanese firm Z-Com today said it has partnered with Institute of Informatics and Communication (IIC), University of Delhi for designing and developing carrier-grade wi-fi devices in India.

Under the collaboration, two products have been developed, including outdoor and indoor access points for wi-fi, Z-Com Managing Director and CEO (South East Asia and Middle East and Africa) Rajesh Kapoor told reporters here.

He added that these solutions will be deployed in the Indian market from May onwards.

The collaborative project with IIC-University of Delhi is a strategic alliance to make the current range of wi-fi components, software and services, he said.

"This industry-academia collaboration is also in line with the countrys Make in India initiative. To ensure easy accessibility of products, we have partnered local manufacturing players, Cloudatix and Frontline," he said.

Kapoor said the partnership with IIC will also include joint research and development of next generation products and solutions for the wi-fi hotspot market. PTI SR SBT