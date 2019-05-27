Zach Galifianakis' 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' to debut on Netflix in September

Los Angeles, May 27 (PTI) Zach Galifianakis' "Between Two Ferns: The Movie", based on the actor's hit talk show of the same name, is set to have its premiere on Netflix on September 20 this year.The 49-year-old actor made the announcement during an awards event at Netflixs FYSee space, reported IndieWire.The streaming giant has started working on a feature-length version of the talk show, which comes from comedy video website and production house, Funny or Die. It is directed by show's co-creator Scott Aukerman with Galifianakis co-penning the script. "We have several interviews. What we tried to do is build a storyline, not necessarily around the interviews, but about the cable access station where weve been shooting these all these years," Galifianakis said.Across the 21 episodes of "Between Two Ferns", some of the biggest names in Hollywood had volunteered to be mocked by Galifianakis. It included former US president Barack Obama, Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Steve Carell, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron. The show most recently returned for a special episode, featuring Jerry Seinfeld, Wayne Knigh and Cardi B. PTI RB BKBK