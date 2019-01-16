Zaggle Launches Expense Management Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, January 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --An Innovative and smart platform to manage corporate expenditures, anytime, anywhere, across any device Zaggle, the leader in digital payments, employee benefits, reward & recognition, loyalty and gift cards space, launched its Expense Management Solution today.Solving one of the biggest challenges employers face, the platform provides a 100% digital and fully automated business spend management solution. The new product empowers enterprises to efficiently manage their entire expense process easily in a safe and secure manner and manage cash flows efficiently using data analytics, thus, eliminating cases of fraudulent spends and need of cumbersome paperwork. The solution delivers innovative functionalities like real-time expense reporting, smart scan, AI-powered fraud detection & prevention mechanism - all of these features will enable enterprises to efficiently take care of Travel & Expenses, Business Expenses, Petty Cash, Employee Reimbursement, and Benefits.Zaggle, with its unique and innovative offerings in Employee Benefits, Corporate Dining, Rewards, and Recognition & loyalty space is continually enhancing the experience for its clients and consumers. Zaggle's Expense Management platform will capture accurate data, automate the entire process and create instant visibility of spending & budgets, thereby facilitating hassle-free reimbursements. With this platform, the enterprises can easily operate their businesses more efficiently and cost-effectively.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raj N Phani, Founder & Chairman, Zaggle said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of Zaggle's Expense Management Solution. It is high time that companies get rid of the nightmare that expense reporting is. Zaggle's solution will help the companies bring in transparency, real-time control over expenses and most of all, digitize and automate the process of expense management."About Zaggle: Zaggle is a fintech company offering digitized solutions for employee tax benefits, expense management, corporate gifting and rewards & recognition programs that empowers corporates to spend smarter and increase employee engagement and productivity, resulting in a happy and satisfied workforce. For more information, visit- https://www.zaggle.in/ Source: Zaggle PWRPWR