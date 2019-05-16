Zago Launches Cold Coffee in Major Indian Airlines and Airports

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Zago is an urban lifestyle beverage brand with a wide range of craft coffees, chais and shakes designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind. The company has recently introduced Zago Cold Coffee in Indigo, Spice Jet and Air Asia. The product has been very well received by travellers for its world-class product quality and packaging. Zago products are also available in the Relay stores at many airports. They would shortly be available in the WHSmith outlets. Very soon, Zago products should be present in several other airport stores as well. Commenting on this, Sridhar Varadaraj, Managing Partner at Ricco Delizio says, The modern traveller is very discerning and looks for taste, convenience and health. Zago is excited about addressing these requirements through a range of products. Zago coffees are available in 3 variants - Cold Coffee, Cold Mocha and Cold Hazelnut Coffee. Chai has been introduced in an Iced Masala Chai version. Zago shakes are available in multiple categories - protein shakes, slim shakes, breakfast shakes and gourmet shakes such as Almond Saffron shake. Zago products are available in major retail chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Amritsar and other cities. They are also available in PVR cinemas and Carnival Cinemas. Corporates such as Google, LinkedIn and Facebook offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, Bigbasket and Daily Ninja.About the Company Zagos state of the art manufacturing facilities and product development labs are located in Bangalore. Products are a result of years of research and innovation. The company is constantly innovating to introduce new products and variations into the market Zagos patented process allows products to have an extensive shelf life without adding preservatives. Products have 6 to 9 months shelf life. They can be stored at ambient temperature. www.zagolife.comhttps://www.facebook.com/zagolife/https://www.instagram.com/zagolife/#zagolife #DrinkWhatYouAre ph: +91 7022971744email: feedback@zagolife.com PWRPWR