Zaiwalla launches commodities desk

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Zaiwalla & Co LLP, the London-based law firm specialising in commercial litigation and arbitration, today said it has launched a commodities desk to advise and represent clients from sectors like oil, gas, and agri-commodities.

"The specialist commodities desk comprises a strong international team, including specialists in the laws of Russia & CIS, China, India, Middle East and Iran. It is headed by Pavani Reddy, Managing Partner of Zaiwalla & Co," it said in a statement.

Along with handling a rolodex of oil and gas clients, Pavani also handles Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) arbitrations internationally.

With the specialist desk, Zaiwalla & Co hopes to reaffirm its position as the go-to legal firm to support the commodities sector.

"The launch also reflects a growing demand from India based clients in the commodity sectors," the statement said.

With Indias increasing industrial appetite for oil imports and exploration of trade relations with newer oil exporting countries, Zaiwalla & Co aims to service the legal compliance for Indian clients through the desk.

Over the last 3 decades, Zaiwalla & Co has handled complex and high-profile clients in the commodities sector. Its client roster includes oil giants such as Russias Rosneft against western sanctions, to international arbitration cases for GAFTA.

Speaking about the launch of the commodities desk, Reddy said: "With our bank of knowledge and wealth of experience in the sector, the commodities desk offers a specialist and focused legal counsel for clients seeking advice on international arbitration and litigation". PTI ANZ ANZ BAL BAL