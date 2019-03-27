Zakir Naik's 'aide' denies charges of money laundering

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Abdul Kadir Najmudin Sathak, an alleged aide of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, Wednesday denied that he helped the controversial televangelist with money laundering. Sathak, a jeweller, was arrested Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA). He is accused of helping Naik by transferring "funds of dubious origin from the UAE (United Arab Emirates) to facilitate production and broadcasting of incriminating videos for spreading communal hatred and radicalisation of a particular community".In his bail plea before special PMLA judge M S Azmi, filed after he was sent in judicial custody, Sathak said there was nothing to show that he "acquired or dealt with any property" obtained through crime. He also claimed to be suffering from Myasthenia gravis a long-term neuromuscular disease. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Sathak sent about Rs 50 crore to Naik, which the latter illegally routed and laundered. Sathak was the director of Global Broadcasting Corporation FZE LLC that owned Naik's Peace TV channel, it said. The Central agency alleged that Global Broadcasting was "controlled" by Naik (who is stated to be in Malaysia now), through Sathak, his "trusted aide". Naik has been under investigation since 2016, when the Centre banned his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for five years. PTI AVI KRK RHL