Zaloni Technologies, Guwahati Presents in the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Townhall with IT Professionals on the Topic of The Indian IT Industry and Social Action

GUWAHATI, Assam, India, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaloni, the leader in enterprise-grade self-service data management, today announced that it will take part in the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Townhall Meeting with IT professionals that will take place on 24 Oct 2018 at 4 PM in Delhi and across the country through video conferencing. The Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address over 1 lakh IT professionals encouraging IT professionals to volunteer for social causes. Zaloni Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., was one among the twelve organizations chosen to present in this event and will represent the State of Assam. The interaction will focus mainly around industry-wide volunteering for social empowerment and social causes. Other participating companies across India are TCS, Infosys, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems. Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Varma, Site (Country) Leader and Kuwali Sarma, Senior Software Engineer will highlight the key company initiatives, volunteering and Zaloni's position on the idea of coordinating volunteering across the industry. Zaloni has deep experience making big data "work" at many of the world's leading companies, delivering business value at the enterprise level, creating shared data services to support the enterprise, and enabling collaborative experiences for business and technical users. The Zaloni Data Platform (ZDP) simplifies and speeds governed data lake implementation, operationalizes data management, and ensures success, particularly in hybrid environments.