Zambia parliamentary delegation meets RS chairman Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A Parliamentary delegation from Zambia headed by the speaker of its National Assembly called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament House on Monday and discussed issues of bilateral interests, an official statement said.The two sides focussed on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of health, education, capacity building, energy and infrastructure. Vice President Naidu also stressed the need for combating terror, the statement said.Welcoming the delegation, led by Zambia's National Assembly speaker Justice Patrick Matibini, Naidu said the two countries share historically warm and friendly relations based on common values such as commitment to democracy, liberty, equality and rule of law. Recalling the visit of Zambian President in April this year, Naidu said the visit has given a fresh impetus to the bilateral relations.Welcoming Zambia as a member of the International Solar Alliance, Naidu expressed the hope for an early ratification of the Framework Agreement by the government of that country. He also expressed India's willingness to contribute towards the promotion of solar technology including renewable energy and investment in the solar sector so as to mitigate energy deficit, enhance income generation for the poor and safeguard global environment.Naidu thanked Zambia for its continued support to India's candidature to various international forums and UN agencies. He expressed the hope that Zambia would extend its support to India's candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the period 2021-22. He also pointed out that terrorism has emerged as a major global challenge and said that the UN should take concrete steps to combat the menace.The Vice President shared his views with the visiting delegation about functioning of India's parliamentary democracy and expressed the hope that the they would benefit from their visit as Parliament is in session. During the interaction when it was pointed out by the visiting delegates that English is the official language of Zambia, Naidu stressed the need for promoting mother tongue and culture.