Zambian President Lungu to visit India on August 20-22 to review bilateral relations

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will visit India from August 20 to 22 to review bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. "The discussion is likely to focus on cooperation in defence, security, geology and mineral resources, energy, health, education, infrastructure, culture, trade and investment related issues. Capacity building continues to be an important aspect of our engagement with Zambia," the ministry said in a statement. "The bilateral talks are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expected to cover issues of bilateral, regional and international interest," it added. President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Zambia in April last year. The three-day visit of Lungu is at the invitation of Kovind. For his three-day visit, Zambian President would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his Minister for Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma, Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa, and Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe. The delegation would also include senior government officials of Zambia. "The official programme of President Lungu includes a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, visit to Rajghat, meeting with the President and delegation level talks with Prime Minister," said the Ministry of External Affairs. "A banquet will be hosted by President Kovind in honour of the visiting President (Lungu). President Lungu will also participate in an India- Zambia Business Forum in New Delhi," it added. India and Zambia enjoy friendly relations and their bilateral trade has grown steadily. In 2018-19, the bilateral trade was close to USD 830 million between the two countries. India primarily imports copper from Zambia. Zambia is the second largest producer of copper in Africa. Zambia is also beneficiary of India's Duty Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme. "With investments of over USD 5 billion, mostly in the mining sector, India is one of the largest investor in Zambia," the Ministry said. PTI DSP DSP SMNSMN