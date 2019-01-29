Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi join 'PM Narendra Modi' cast

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Veteran actors Zarina Wahab and Manoj Joshi have been roped in to star in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic.The makers of "PM Narendra Modi" on Tuesday announced the remaining cast of the film.Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta, and Yatin Karyekar also star in the biopic."A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. "With 'PM Narendra Modi' we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi," producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar are already on board.Vivek Oberoi set to play the title role in the film, to be directed by Omung Kumar.The biopic will traverse the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general elections and being nominated as prime minister.Actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, is co-producing the film along with Ssingh. Shooting is underway. PTI RDSRDS