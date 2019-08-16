Zee Learn Q1FY20 Consolidated Total Topline Rs. 166.2 Cr; EBITDA at Rs. 54.7 Cr

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ANNOUNCES INTENT TO DISPOSE REAL ESTATE ASSETS & DELEVERAGE Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Q1 FY20 Consolidated Total Topline & EBITDA up 40 % and 30 % YoY respectively Q1 FY20 Standalone Total Topline & EBITDA up 11 % and 38 % YoY respectively Zee Learn Limited, Indias leading Education company and Indias Most Trusted Diversified Education Brand*, today reported its Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY20 financial results.Q1 FY20 performance on consolidated basis: Total Topline for Q1FY20 at Rs. 166.2 Cr up from Rs. 119.1 Cr in Q1 FY19 EBITDA for Q1FY20 at Rs. 54.7 Cr up from Rs. 42.1 Cr in Q1 FY19 Commenting on the financial performance, Umesh Pradhan, CFO, Zee Learn Ltd said, We continue to maintain our strong position in Pre School and K-12 business in Q1 FY20. The resilient performance owes to operational capabilities, world class service deliverables, strong franchisee network, resource optimization and rich product portfolio. The Companys focus remains on improving business performance while driving synergies across our platforms. The same has resulted in a healthy growth of 40 % in total topline and 30 % in EBITDA.Our strategic acquisition of MT Educare is yet another example of Zee Learns ability to turn around the business with great potential. Our focus on organically growing our platforms into market leading positions and monetizing our growth investments is beginning to crystalize.Zee Learn Ltd. also informed the stakeholders that the Company wishes to dispose off Real Estate assets pertaining to its school operations in order to release funds for de-leveraging its balance sheet, subject to necessary approvals. Commenting on the business performance, Mr. Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO, Zee Learn Ltd, said, We see customers continuing to spend on the growth and transformation initiatives, and that is reflecting in our business numbers. ZLL through its varied forays including Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), K-12 School Education, Youth and Vocational education, Test Prep and tuition courses is playing a pivotal role in Indias education system. The new initiatives started by the company in last financial year are being well received by the children, parents, franchisee partners and all other stakeholders and we are confident that ZLL will continue to grow its business and is committed to create long-term value for its franchisees, parents and students, shareholder. Our contextual knowledge, full spectrum capabilities and investments in research and innovation are the bedrock of our discontinuous growth and transformation initiatives.Financial Highlights: ZLL Consolidated Figs in Rs Cr Quarter ended Particulars30 June, 1931 March, 1930 June, 18 FY19YoY Q1 %Revenue Revenue from operations154.76165.35113.14517.2537%Other Income11.5210.696.0132.0092%Total Revenue166.28176.04119.15549.2540%Expenses COGS / Operational Cost43.8746.6628.69145.3753%Employee benefits expense38.4341.2328.01141.5737%Selling and marketing expenses6.677.677.0227.19-5%Other expenses11.0317.857.2545.3952%Total expenses100.00113.4170.97359.5241%EBITDA54.7551.9342.17157.7230%EBITDA %35%31%37%30% Finance Cost14.8013.459.3647.3158%Depreciation and amortisation expenses14.957.464.6127.89225%Profit before tax36.5341.7234.22114.537%Profit before tax %22%24%29%21% Tax9.9110.4410.1431.15-2%Profit after tax26.6231.2824.0883.3911%Profit after tax %16%18%20%15% Key Business indicators June 2019 endFY19 endJune 2018 endFY18 endNet Operational Kidzee (F)1999191418901813Net Operational MLZS (F)129124118117Net Kidzee Students (F)109,689136,954100,207127,201Net MLZS Students (F) 78,25263,87558,02956,264ZLL Standalone EBITDA %52%45%42%39% Key Financial indicators (Standalone) June 2019FY19June 2018FY18Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) 31.4978.7027.67 70.00Borrowings (Rs. In Cr) 171.08181.21140.75 133.26Debt Equity Ratio 0.400.440.38 0.38Key Financial indicators (Consolidated) June 2019FY19Borrowings (Rs. In Cr)423.98431.67Debt Equity Ratio0.660.71EPS (Rs.)3.032.33 Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn: Zee Learn awarded Great Place to Work for the Financial Year Apr 2019 Mar 2020 Kidzee wins the award for Leading brand of the Year Preschools by WCRC, Apr 2018 MLZS wins the award for Leading brand of the Year Schools by WCRC, Apr 2018 Zee Learn has been awarded Franchisor of the year 2018 by Franchise India, Oct 2018 MLSI Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018 MLZS Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018 Luminosity - Learning Management System Portal for MLZS wins award by IDC Insight Awards, Nov 2018 Innovative Practices For Academic Excellence by ELETS, Dec 2018 Innovation In Curriculum In Early Childhood Development by ELETS, Dec 2018 Most Admired Preschool Brand by White Page International, Dec 2018 Wins the award for Great Companies to work for in Education Sector 2019 by World HRD Congress, Feb 2019 Zee Learn ranked 16 as Great Companies to work for in 2019 by World HRD Congress, Feb 2019 Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain 2019 by Franchise India, Feb 2019. MLZS wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India, Feb 2019.About Zee Learn LimitedZee Learn Limited is an Essel Group Company listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and on Luxemburg Stock Exchange, and is India's leading company in education segment with the fastest growing chain of K-12 schools and Asias No 1 chain of pre-schools in its portfolio. The Company through its brand Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA), a TV and Film training institute, offers Certificate courses in Direction, Acting, Sound, Editing, Production and Cinematography. Another offering from the company, Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA) is the nation's first full-fledged Classical and Digital Animation Training Academy that trains youth in classical 2D and modern 3D animation.