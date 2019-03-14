Zee Media Signs Exclusive Partnership Deal with Taboola, Launching Taboola Feed and Taboola Newsroom

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Leading Indian publisher will adopt Taboola Feed to increase user engagement and drive increased revenueNew Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Taboola, the leading discovery platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with Zee Media, one of Indias largest media companies. Set for a two-year duration, the partnership will see Zee Media implement Taboola Feed on desktop, mobile web and in-app to increase user engagement and generate additional revenue.Zee Media, which reaches more than 220 million users on broadcast and 60 million on digital per month, owns news brands such as Zeenews.com, India.com, DNAIndia.com and WIONews.com, will launch Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed that enables users to access content including articles, in-feed video and premium content. Similar to how people experience social networks, Taboola Feed encourages audiences to stay engaged on a publishers site by scrolling through a personalized stream of content, video and other experiences the user might be interested in discovering next.Zee Media will also leverage Taboola Newsrooms insights and A/B testing capabilities, providing editorial teams with actionable insights and data about content performance in real time. Editors and writers will now be able to test the performance of headlines, thumbnails and story placements in real time and discover topics their users are most interested in reading about to create editorial best practices over time. The platform also provides editors with unique insights on trending topics from Taboolas network.Additionally, the publisher will use Taboolas Audience Exchange to strategically manage and optimize the flow of traffic across publisher partners properties.ZMCL is one of the largest digital networks in India, registering more than 60 million users per month on ComScore. ZMCL Digital Products are amongst the fastest growing websites and applications worldwide. With over 15 digital properties, we deliver unbiased and verified content spanning across all genres which is trusted by users across the globe. Establishing long-term relationships with innovative partners is key to our growth strategy as we look to build meaningful connections with our audiences, said Ashok Venkatramani, MD at Zee Media. I am confident that Taboolas technology and team will assist us in our strategy, and we look forward to working together.According to eMarketer, adults in India will spend an average of 86 minutes per day with digital media in 2019, with mobile specifically accounting for about 70 minutes per day.Reaching users during their key moments of next when theyre open to discovering new and interesting content is a key part in users digital journey, said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. We understand how vital quality journalism is today in India and are honored to partner with Zee Media in their journey. PWRPWR