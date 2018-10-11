ZEE News Kicks off its Election Programming With 'Bhai vs Bhai'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, October 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Poonawala Brothers to Anchor Political Debate Ahead of Assembly Elections As election season kicks in, Zee News has launched a series of new shows which highlight and discuss the issues around upcoming assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among these are 'Taal Thok Ke: Special Edition' which caters to the issues related to elections with esteemed panel of politicians and 'India ka DNA Test City Edition' in which ZEE News anchors and reporters discover which way the election wind is blowing in different cities. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766868/Bhai_VS_Bhai.jpg )Another content innovation which will hook the viewers is 'Bhai vs Bhai'. The new show will start airing from October 10th and will be telecast at 7pm from Monday to Friday.'Bhai vs Bhai ' will be hosted by two brothers - Shehzad and Tehseen Poonawalla. While Shehzad - earlier in Congress - rose to prominence after he claimed that Rahul Gandhi's election as party's President was rigged, his brother Tehseen has been in the news for filing several PILs in high-profile cases like the Rafale deal, Aadhaar case and against the protests before the release of 'Padmaavat'.ZEE News believes that the political discourse which happens in families in India is very important, and that is why this new 'family show' will be hosted by two brothers. Both the hosts will hold debates, conversations and arguments with the same fervour which is usually heard during debates among family members. The show will also include a segment called 'Pariwar Ki Baat' in which channel reporters will go door-to-door and talk to different families about the actual issues which will help in gauging the reaction of general public.'Pariwar ki Baat' in itself will be a unique show which will showcase real political arguments that happen between a father and a son, two brothers or other family members.ZEE News believes politics should not be ignored; otherwise it will ignore the public. 'Bhai vs Bhai' will be a family dose of politics, a school in which anyone can be a part of. This school is going to teach the audience 'smart politics'.This is an attempt to make people politically aware before the 2019 elections. Along with making people aware about the Constitution, democracy, rights and duties, this show will also take up day-to-day affairs to build a logical public opinion on them.About Zee News: Zee News is one of the leading Hindi News channels of the country. The flagship channel of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, is reached to millions of viewers per week providing them in-depth & thorough coverage of news from Politics, Economy, Lifestyle & Sports. DNA, the primetime show of the channel is the most watched Hindi news show of the country.Source: Zee News PWRPWR