ZEE5 Gallops to the Top in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan; Winning Over Hearts, One Country at a Time

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, February 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Just a month after launching its campaign #Sharethelove for Pakistan and Bangladesh, ZEE5 summits the charts to become the No. 1 entertainment platform in both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and No. 2 in Pakistan*. With this quick climb up the charts, ZEE5 becomes the fastest growing OTT platform across these markets, and as Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global puts it, "We intend to replicate this winning streak across the globe." (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808397/ZEE5_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818489/Mr_Amit_Goenka.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818490/Archana_Anand_ZEE5_Global.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818491/ZEE5_Tops_in_Three_Countries.jpg )ZEE5 offers 1,00,000 hours of Indian Movies, TV Shows, News, Videos and a slew of exclusive Originals, across 12 languages - English, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi, along with 60+ Live TV channels. It offers audiences in Pakistan and Bangladesh a range of relevant content including Hindi and Bengali originals like Rangbaaz, Kaali and the upcoming Sharate Aaj, original movies like Aranyadeb and Tigers and digital premieres like Namaste England.ZEE5 also offers a range of Tamil content to Sri Lanka, including popular shows from ZEE Tamil like Sembaruthi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Poove Poochoodava, etc. and ZEE5 Originals like Sigai, Kallachirupu and America Mapillai. Also available is the upcoming Tamil Original movie - D7, along with a range of content dubbed in Tamil, including recently launched Original, Rangbaaz.Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global, said, "Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are high priority markets for us as we start our phased rollout globally, given the huge affinity for our content in these markets. Becoming the No. 1 platform in these markets in such a short period of time is great news, and we're extremely happy to see such a strong response for ZEE5 here."Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer - ZEE5 Global, said, "We are beyond excited to get to this leadership position so soon into our launch. This only reaffirms our decision to prioritize these markets. We've also closed out some huge business partnerships which we will shortly announce. It's heartening to see ZEE5 win over hearts, one country at a time."The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store or iOS App Store and can be accessed by visiting http://www.ZEE5.com. ZEE5 is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.*Source: SimilarWeb as on 2nd Feb, 2019 Source: ZEE5 PWRPWR