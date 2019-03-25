ZEE5 to be available on Jio KaiOS feature phones

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Zee Entertainment's OTT arm ZEE5 Monday announced partnership with Reliance Jio following which the app will now be available on the Jio KaiOS feature phones of the latter. The partnership aims to bring on board over 40 million users of Jio feature phones in the country, who are seeking engaging entertainment options in addition to the features that the phone inherently offers, a statement said. ZEE5 has launched specially customised app for Jio KaiOS customers and has brought VOD (video on demand) content library to Jio's network, it added. According to the company, ZEE5 had 56.3 million monthly active users as of December 2018, who spend an average of 31 minutes on the platform per day. PTI KRH RVKRVK