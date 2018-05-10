scorecardresearch
ZEEL Q4 net falls 85% to Rs 230.64 crore

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) today reported a 84.76 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 230.64 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 1,513.87 crore in January-March a year ago aided by sale of its sports business. In the fourth quarter of 2016-17, ZEEL reported exceptional income of Rs 1,223.44 crore.

Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 1,813.43 crore, up 14.56 per cent against Rs 1,582.89 crore a year earlier, ZEEL said in a filing with the BSE.

For the full year ended March 2018, ZEELs consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,477.75 crore as against a net profit of Rs 2,220.11 crore in the previous fiscal.

ZEEL reported a total income of Rs 7,126.03 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 6,658.17 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, ZEEL informed the BSE that its board in a meeting recommended payment of equity dividend of Rs 2.90 per share for 2017-18.

ZEEL shares settled at Rs 589 apiece, down 0.40 per cent, on the BSE. PTI SVK MR MR

