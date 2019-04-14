Zendaya-led HBO show 'Euphoria' to air on June 16

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (PTI) "Euphoria", fronted by actor-singer Zendaya, is set to premiere on HBO on June 16, the network announced.The new trailer for the drama, which dropped Thursday, revealed the airing date.Based on Israeli series of the same name, the show will see Zendaya portray Rue, a lying drug-addicted 17-year-old girl in the series.Revolving around a group of teenagers, an official synopsis of "Euphoria" describes how the show "follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship."The series is directed by Augustine Frizzell.Written by Sam Levinson, the show also features Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian Bradley, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.The Israeli show was created by Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Tmira Yardeni, who also serve as executive producers on the American version.The US adaptation will be produced by A24. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi, and Gary Lennon are attached to executive produce. Zendaya will also reprise her role in "Spider-Man: Far From Home", slated to be released on June 5. PTI RDSRDS