Zensar Q2 net profit jumps over 49% to Rs 93.4 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Zensar Technologies Tuesday posted a 49.1 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 93.4 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, compared to the year-ago period. It had posted a net profit of Rs 62.6 crore in the July-September 2017 period.Its operating revenue grew 27 per cent to Rs 968.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 762.6 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, Zensar said in a statement.Digital services grew 5.2 per cent sequentially and 39.8 per cent on yearly basis. It contributed 44.2 per cent to the revenue in the quarter under review. We have remained focused on our digital strategy resulting in the consistent growth in our digital revenues... With our recent acquisition of Indigo Slate, Zensar is well poised to offer differentiated digital solutions to global enterprises," Zensar Technologies Chief Executive Officer and MD Sandeep Kishore said.The company had total bookings of over USD 290 million in the first half of the fiscal, including more than USD 120 million in the second quarter, the statement said. In dollar terms, the net profit grew 36.7 per cent to USD 13.3 million over the year-ago period, while revenue was higher by 16.5 per cent to USD 138.1 million. PTI SR MR