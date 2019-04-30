Zensar Q4 net profit up 14% at Rs 82.74 crore

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) IT company Zensar Technologies Tuesday reported around 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 82.74 crore in the last quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.65 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations grew 29.78 per cent to Rs 1,057.41 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 814.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.For the full year ended March 2019, Zensar posted around 30 per cent increased in net profit at Rs 313.59 crore as compared to Rs 241.53 crore in 2017-18.Annual revenue of Zensar Technologies increased 27.6 per cent to Rs 3,966.33 crore for 2018-19 from Rs 3,107.74 crore in the previous fiscal. PTI PRSMKJ