Zensar Q4 profit zooms to Rs 72.65 crore

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Mid-sized software services firm Zensar Technologies today reported manifold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 72.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 as compared to Rs 10.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The Pune-headquartered firm saw its revenue from operations rising to Rs 814.73 crore in the said quarter from Rs 743.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Besides, its board of directors have recommended splitting the companys equity shares of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of shareholders. It has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

For the full fiscal, Zensars profit grew 2.8 per cent to Rs 241.53 crore, while revenues grew 1.7 per cent to Rs 3,107.74 crore.

"FY18 has seen Zensar achieve new milestones as our digital business displayed consistent growth by growing 8.2 per cent sequentially and 34.6 per cent yearly... The most recent quarter has seen our digital services at its highest... We have added some key logos across all our services," Zensar Technologies CEO and MD Sandeep Kishore said.

Digital services contributed 40.6 per cent of the March quarter and 38.2 per cent of the full FY18 revenue.

Navneet Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer of Zensar Technologies, said the company has seen a stable and consistent growth in every quarter of the fiscal and has hit the highest quarterly and annual revenues of USD 126.6 million and USD 482.2 million, respectively.

"The key markets of UK and Africa have delivered a stellar performance with US too getting into a positive zone," he added.