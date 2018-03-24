Zimbabwe seeks Indian investment in mining sector: PHDCCI

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Zimbabwe has invited Indian investments into areas such as minerals, coking coal, gold and iron to give a boost to economic ties between the two countries, industry chamber PHDCCI said today.

Quoting, Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino G D N Chiwenga, the chamber said huge opportunities exist to enhance economic cooperation.

?We have designated key areas of our country for Special Economic Zones, with incentives for investors, and we want Indian investors to take advantage of these zones at an early stage to position them advantageously," Chiwenga said.

He said that his government has embarked on a number of initiatives including creating conducive investment climate. PTI RR MR MR