Zinc futures climb 0.14% on rising demand

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Zinc prices rose by 0.14 per cent to Rs 183.65 per kg in futures market Monday after speculators raised their bets, driven by rising demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in December was trading by 0.25 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 183.65 per kg in business turnover of 3,927 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in January contracts was trading higher by 0.15 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 183.10 per kg in 516 lots. Analysts said expanding of positions by participants on the back of soaring demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly attributed the rise in zinc prices in futures trade. PTI ADI SHWSHW