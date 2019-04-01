Zinc futures climb 1.99% on rising demand

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Zinc prices inched up 1.99 per cent to Rs 225.75 per kg in futures trade Monday after speculators raised their bets driven by rising demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 4.40, or 1.99 per cent, to Rs 225.75 per kg in a business turnover of 7,187 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in May rose by Rs 7.05 paise, or 3.23 per cent, at Rs 225.50 per kg in a business turnover of 516 lots. Analysts said expanding of positions by participants on the back of soaring demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly led to the rise in zinc prices in futures trade. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW