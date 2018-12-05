Zinc futures down on tepid demand

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 185.85 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in December declined by 0.35 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 185.85 per kg in a business turnover of 556 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January, was trading lower by Rs 0.25, or 0.14 per cent to Rs 184.35 per kg in 103 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market, mainly weighed on zinc prices at futures trade. PTI ADI RUJ DRR