Zinc futures down on tepid demand

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 0.56 per cent to Rs 222.40 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on weak demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for delivery in April declined by Rs 1.25, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 222.40 per kg in a business turnover of 7,639 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in May was trading lower by 80 paise, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 221.60 per kg in 103 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market, mainly weighed on zinc prices at futures trade. PTI ADI RVKRVK