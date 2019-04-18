Zinc futures down on tepid demand

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 1.22 per cent to Rs 221.80 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May declined by Rs 2.75, or 1.22 per cent, to Rs 221.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,022 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 2.10, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 224.50 per kg in a business turnover of 6,217 lots. Analysts said, cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly weighed on zinc prices here. PTI RUJ SHWSHW