Zinc futures down on tepid demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 0.74 per cent to Rs 227.60 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in April declined by Rs 1.70, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 227.60 per kg in a business turnover of 6,167 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in May was trading lower by Rs 2.05, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 225.90 per kg in 862 lots. Analysts said, cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.