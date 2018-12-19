Zinc futures extend weakness on subdued spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Zinc prices fell marginally by 0.11 per cent to Rs 179.05 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators reduced their holdings amid a weak trend at the domestic spot markets owing to low demand.Zinc for delivery in December traded lower by 20 paise, or 0.11 per cent at Rs 179.05 per kg in a business turnover of 206 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.Market analysts said cutting down of bets by participants, tracking a weak trend at the physical markets due to subdued demand, kept pressure on zinc futures here. PTI SUN SUN ANUANU