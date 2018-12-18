Zinc futures fall 0.35 pc on low spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Zinc prices were lower by 0.35 per cent at Rs 184.25 per kg in futures trade Tuesday after speculators cut down positions, tracking a weak trend at the domestic spot markets owing to low demand. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in December eased by 35 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 184.25 per kg in 291 lots. Analysts said apart from muted demand from consuming industries at the spot markets, profit-booking by participants too weighed on zinc futures. PTI SUN DRR