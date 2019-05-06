Zinc futures fall 1.04 pc on weak spot cues

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 1.04 per cent to Rs 217.80 per kg in futures market Monday after speculators trimmed positions amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May drifted down by Rs 2.30, or 1.04 per cent, to Rs 217.80 per kg in a business turnover of 5,233 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders, triggered by a weak trend at the domestic physical markets due to low demand, mainly led to the fall in zinc prices at futures trade. PTI SHW RVKRVK