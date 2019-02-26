Zinc futures rise 0.31% on spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Zinc futures Tuesday edged 0.31 per cent higher to Rs 194.30 per kg as speculators created positions, triggered by a firm trend in the domestic spot markets on industrial demand. At the Multi commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in current month move dup by 60 paise, of 0.31 per cent, to Rs 194.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,252 lots. Marketmen said building up of fresh positions byparticipants following improved demand in the domestic spot market, influenced zinc prices in futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI