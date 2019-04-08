Zinc futures rise 0.4% on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Zinc prices rose by 0.4 per cent to Rs 228.45 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators created positions, triggered by a firm trend in the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for April was trading higher by 90 paise, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 228.45 per kg with a business turnover of 8,059 lots. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly led to the rise in zinc prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW