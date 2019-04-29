Zinc futures shed 1.02% on tepid demand

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Zinc prices eased 1.02 per cent to Rs 224.15 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators cut down positions, taking weak cues from the spot market. On Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in current month declined Rs 2.30, or 1.02 per cent, to Rs 224.15 per kg in a business turnover of 1,128 lots. Marketmen said weakness in metals in the domestic spot market owing to slackened demand from consuming industries influenced prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW