Zinc futures slip 0.03 pc on muted spot demand

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 0.03 per cent to Rs 196.85 per kg in futures trading Thursday as traders trimmed their positions amid tepid demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity exchange, zinc for delivery in current month fell by 6 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 196.85 per kg in a business turnover of 6,250 lots. Analysts attributed the slide in zinc futures to off-loading of positions by participants in line with a weak trend overseas and decline in demand from consuming industries in the domestic physical market.