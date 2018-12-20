Zinc futures slip on tepid demand

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 1.16 per cent to Rs 178.50 per kg in futures trading Thursday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in January declined by Rs 2.10, or 1.16 per cent, to Rs 178.50 per kg in a business turnover of 642 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market, mainly weighed on zinc prices at futures trade. PTI ADI RUJ ANSANS