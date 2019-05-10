Zinc futures slip on tepid demand

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Zinc prices fell 0.26 per cent to Rs 214.55 per kg in futures trading Friday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for delivery in May declined by 55 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 214.55 per kg in a business turnover of 4,739 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly weighed on zinc prices at futures trade. PTI ADI RVKRVK