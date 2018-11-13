Zinc futures soften on muted demand

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Zinc futures traded 0.70 per cent lower at Rs 184.15 per kg as speculators trimmed positions amid subdued demand at the physical markets. Zinc for delivery in current month fell by Rs 1.30,or 0.70 per cent at the Multi Commodity Exchange, clocking a business turnover of 404 lots. Traders said the weakness in zinc at futures trade was mostly due to cutting down of bets by speculators but a better trend in select base metals overseas, capped the losses. PTI SUN ADIADI