Zinc futures up 0.11% on spot demand

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Zinc prices rose 0.11 per cent to Rs 218.25 per kg in futures trade Friday tracking a firm trend at the spot market on the back of pick-up in demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for May contracts was trading higher by 25 paise, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 218.25 per kg with a business turnover of 5,542 lots. Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries mainly kept zinc prices higher. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW