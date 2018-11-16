Zinc futures up 0.50% on spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Zinc futures traded higher by 0.50 per cent to Rs 189.25 per kg Friday as speculators widened their positions following up-tick in demand at the spot markets amid firm global cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for November rose by 95 paise, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 189.25 per kg in a business turnover of 448 lots. Market analysts said the rise in prices in futures trade was mostly supported by raising of bets by participants and a firm trend in global market. PTI SUN SHWSHW