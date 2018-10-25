Zinc succumbs to profit-booking, down 0.33%

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Amid profit-booking by speculators, zinc futures eased by 0.33 per cent to Rs 198.35 per kg on Thursday.Besides, muted demand from consuming industries at the spot markets too weighed on metal prices.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery this month shed 65 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to quote at RS 198.35 per kg in a business turnover of 5,504 lots.Marketmen said profit-booking by speculators at current levels mainly led to the fall in zinc prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL