Zinc up 0.51% on firm spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Zinc prices rose 0.51 per cent to Rs 195.95 per kg in futures trade Friday as traders created fresh positions following pick up in demand in the spot markets amid positive overseas cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in February traded higher by 80 paise, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 195.95 per kg in business turnover of 6,410 lots. Market analysts said apart from positive overseas cues, rising demand from consuming industries in spot markets led to rise in zinc futures here. PTI ADI SHWSHW