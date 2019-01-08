Zinnov Positions eInfochips in the Leadership Zone for the 6th Consecutive Year for Semiconductor Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --eInfochips (an Arrow company), a global provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services, was positioned in the Leadership Zone for the 6th consecutive year by Zinnov, in its annual 'Zinnov Zones ER&D Services' report. eInfochips was recognized under 'Execution Zone' for Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Consumer Software, and Industrial Automation. The company is positioned in the established quadrant for the Overall, Design and Simulation Engineering, Platform Engineering, and Quality Assurance Engineering categories."We continue to see our rating increase year over year in the horizontal and vertical categories," said Abhishek Binaykia, AVP, Marketing at eInfochips. "This is a strong testament to our engineering execution and recognizing that digital technologies will be the growth drivers for the engineering services industry moving forward. Since our acquisition by Arrow Electronics Inc. in January 2018, we have continued to make significant investments in expanding our capabilities around product engineering and semiconductor design services. Our new offerings in the product and digital transformation practice have opened up many new engagements with tech giants in their digitalization initiatives. We have also realigned our services into Device, Digital, Quality, and Silicon engineering to precisely address the needs of our customers in the product engineering space."Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov. The study titled, 'Zinnov Zones 2018 - ER&D Services', analyzed the Global ER&D market and trends from both the Spenders' and Service Providers' perspectives. The ER&D Services report assessed 38 Service Providers for their ER&D prowess.About Zinnov: Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in U.S., Europe, Japan & India. For more information, visit http://zinnov.com.About eInfochips: eInfochips, an Arrow company, is a leading global provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services. The company's service offerings include digital transformation and connected IoT solutions across various cloud platforms, including AWS and Azure.Along with Arrow's $27B in revenues, 19,000 employees, and 345 locations serving over 80 countries, eInfochips is primed to accelerate connected products innovation for 150,000+ global clients. eInfochips acts as a catalyst to Arrow's Sensor-to-Sunset initiative and offers complete edge-to-cloud capabilities for its clients through Arrow Connect.Visit at http://www.einfochips.com. To request more information, contact Sooryanarayanan Balasubramanian at marketing@einfochips.com.Source: eInfochips (an Arrow company) PWRPWR