Zivame Unveils its New Brand Identity to Capitalise on India’s Booming Lingerie Market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Launches a new refreshing look with a tagline Love Yourself Inside Out Bangalore, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Zivame, Indias largest online lingerie brand today unveiled its new brand identity with a tagline Love Yourself Inside Out'. This new identity aligns with the companys vision of creating an exciting, modern and inclusive environment for women to discover and shop for their intimate wear needs. Zivame is remodelling its logo to represent true fluidity in terms of innovating and keeping up with varied consumer choices. The colour - coral - is soothingly familiar of its past while being pleasantly adventurous. The z at the centre of the monogram signifies that the brand is still rooted in its core fundamentals of delivering great products for all occasions, moods and sizes coupled with phenomenal customer experience. The lower open end of the monogram represents that they are inclusive, always inclined to experiment and to innovate. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Amisha Jain, CEO Zivame, said, Zivame has come a long way since its inception and has played a pivotal role of a catalyst in growing the category and shifting perceptions. The past 2 years have been particularly good for us, as our revenues have grown 63% in FY18 to Rs. 86.6 Cr. FY19 has seen 50%+ growth in revenues. Zivame brands gross sales reached 220 Cr+ run rate at March19 exit. Our transformation journey to become a destination of every woman's intimate wear needs reflects in our sustained initiatives and even in our new brand identity. The new tagline Love yourself inside out invites women into a world to discover their personal style, a space where they can Browse, Discover and Shop while retaining a sense of their individuality. Every element of this new identity, be it the choice of colour or the design, is truly a reflection of what our customers expect from us. In the last 15 years, the lingerie market has grown many folds and industry reports predict that the Indian lingerie market will grow at a CAGR of around 14%. This boom is expected to be backed by growing demand for lingerie sets, rising middle-class population and increasing number of financially independent women; thereby bestowing immense opportunities within the space. Strategic decisions in the last eight years including the introduction of the Brand Zivame have culminated into Zivame becoming a one-stop destination for all her intimate wear needs. The companys recent funding will be used to double the store count, strengthen offerings for lingerie, enter & build newer categories like Shapewear, Sleepwear, Athleisure, etc. and upgrade technology platforms to give seamless shopping experience over the next two years. This fits seamlessly with the companys ambitious growth vision. Opportunities in this segment are immense and we are confident that with our planned initiatives and omni-channel approach we would be able to address the intimate wear needs of every Indian woman. Our R&D team is rigorously working towards studying Indian body type that will help us in bringing out products to address and suit Indian womens needs. We have also recently raised INR 60 crore funding as part of a bridge round, which will be used for the ongoing and future retail expansion, augmentation of technology, product development and strengthening Zivame's omnichannel strategy, added Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame. Providing women privacy and dignity in their lingerie shopping experience has been the genesis of Zivame. Continued cutting edge innovation and tireless efforts to help women achieve a seamless confident look will continue to be at the core. About ZivameZivame was founded in 2011 with the vision to facilitate women to shop uninhibitedly for intimate wear and to make lingerie shopping personalised and convenient. Zivame is now the No. 1 online lingerie company in India with 30+ retail stores and presence in 800+ partner stores across India. Our Mission is to be the destination for every womans intimate wear needs. We believe that every woman is unique, and we want to deliver a platform that allows her to browse, discover and shop what she desires. All the products at Zivame stem from the desire to design something that is a blend of quality, innovation, and comfort. Zivame offers trendy lingerie, activewear, sleepwear, and shapewear in over 3000 + exclusive designs and 100 + sizes catering to women across all body types. For more information, please visit www.zivame.com. Image: Ms. Amisha Jain, CEO Zivame PWRPWR