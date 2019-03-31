Zoe Saldana 'happy' to have James Gunn back as 'Guardians... Vol 3' director

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Zoe Saldana is "happy" that Disney has reinstated James Gunn as the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3".The 40-year-old actor, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says she is "so proud" of Disney for backtracking on their previous decision to axe the filmmaker from the franchise and believes the company has set a great example.Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios' parent company Disney after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media. In the tweets, Gunn, 52, had cracked crude jokes dealing with paedophilia and rape."I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back. I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important," Saldana told Entertainment Tonight.Gunn, who had also directed the first two parts of the franchise starring Chris Pratt, Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista, will start working on the third part after he finishes the shooting of DC-Warner Bros "Suicide Squad" sequel. Saldana said she is also impressed with the way Disney is taking care of representation and is delighted with the success of both "Captain Marvel" and "Black Panther"."I loved ('Captain Marvel') so much. I'm so proud of her (Brie Larson), I'm so proud of Marvel Studios. I'm also so happy that the public received it and they really supported it, because that was the main part of this whole equation. We need to go and support these movies with female leads in order for our corporations to understand that there is business in investing in female narratives."It's better representative of what America is today. It's no longer that shift of, 'Oh, can you allow this to happen?' It's more like you have to do it because if you don't you're neglecting 49 per cent of your audience," she said. PTI SHD RDSRDS