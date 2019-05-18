scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Zoe Saldana to star in 'Keyhole Garden'

Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) "Avengers: Endgame" star Zoe Saldana will be toplining the upcoming romance drama "Keyhole Garden".The film will mark the directorial debut of the actor's husband, Marco Perego-Saldana. He has also penned the script along with Rick Rapoza, reported Variety.The film is about the sprawling romance of a man and woman whose love for each other struggles to overcome the divisiveness of life on America's southern border. Described as a "timely exploration of the humanity of immigration and the fragility of life", the story will be told through three interwoven narratives: a young boy trying to save his undocumented friend from deportation; an immigration agent unknowingly dooming a former lover; and a cartel trafficker carrying out his last mission.Julie Horn, Alexandra Milchan, Perego-Saldana, Robert Kravis and Karl Herrmann will produce the project. Rick Yorn will serve as executive producer.Saldana, 40, most recently portrayed Gamora in Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame". The actor is currently working on "Avatar" sequels, where she is set to reprise her role of Neytiri from the 2009 original. PTI RB RB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos