Zoe Saldana to star in 'Keyhole Garden'

"Avengers: Endgame" star Zoe Saldana will be toplining the upcoming romance drama "Keyhole Garden".The film will mark the directorial debut of the actor's husband, Marco Perego-Saldana. He has also penned the script along with Rick Rapoza, reported Variety.The film is about the sprawling romance of a man and woman whose love for each other struggles to overcome the divisiveness of life on America's southern border. Described as a "timely exploration of the humanity of immigration and the fragility of life", the story will be told through three interwoven narratives: a young boy trying to save his undocumented friend from deportation; an immigration agent unknowingly dooming a former lover; and a cartel trafficker carrying out his last mission.Julie Horn, Alexandra Milchan, Perego-Saldana, Robert Kravis and Karl Herrmann will produce the project. Rick Yorn will serve as executive producer.Saldana, 40, most recently portrayed Gamora in Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame". The actor is currently working on "Avatar" sequels, where she is set to reprise her role of Neytiri from the 2009 original.