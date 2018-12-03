Zomato appoints Durga Raghunath as Senior VP-Growth

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato Monday said it has appointed Indian Express Digital Media Services CEO, Durga Raghunath as senior vice president - Growth, effective from December 21, 2018. This will be the second stint of Raghunath with Zomato. She will be responsible for managing new businesses like Zomato's upcoming food events vertical and SneakPeek - Zomato's recent foray into video content, the company said in a statement. Raghunath will also be spearheading ad innovations for Zomato and further help monetisation of the country's largest food app. "I am excited to have Durga back with us, to help Zomato accelerate its growth trajectory for years to come," Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said. Raghunath was the founder-CEO of Firstpost. She has also served as the CEO of Network 18 digital. Raghunath was also the co-founder and CEO Juggernaut Books, a digital first publishing startup. PTI AKT SHWSHW