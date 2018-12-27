Zomato enters experiential events segment

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato Thursday said it has entered into experiential events segment with the launch of multi-city food and entertainment carnival, Zomaland.The carnival will be held across three cities in India -- Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, Zomato said in a statement."We believe that if there is an experience to be built around food, Zomato has a significant role to play in making it happen," Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta said.The introduction of Zomaland is a step forward towards Zomato's goal of 'better food for more people', he added."Although we are starting with 3 cities, we will extend the joy to many more cities around the world as we move ahead," Zomato Live Global Head Chaitanya Mathur said.Founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, Zomato provides information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries. PTI AKT RVK ANU