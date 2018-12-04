Zonal commander of ultra outfit arrested in Jharkhand

Chatra (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) A zonal commander of an ultra outfit was arrested Monday from Lawalong area in Naxal-affected Chatra district of Jharkhand, police said.Surendra Ganju alias Manish was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, they said, adding he worked with Trutiya Samajik Prastuti Committee (TSPC).Acting on a tip-off, the police and the CRPF raided a residence of his family members in Lawalong area and made the arrest, Deputy Superintendent of Police Varun Devgan said.The team has recovered Rs 87,000 and three mobile phones from his possession, he said.Four ultra-related cases were pending in Chatra district against Ganju, who was also operating in adjoining Latehar district, Devgan added. PTI CORR BS DPB