Zonal education officer suspended for violating MCC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 20 (PTI) A Zonal Education Officer was Monday placed under suspension for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Additional deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh ordered the suspension of ZEO Abdul Rashid following a complaint that he has forwarded/uploaded a video song on social media containing objectionable material in violation of service rules and MCC for general elections, the officials said. "Whereas, on verification, it has been found that instant video uploaded/ forwarded on WhatsApp group criticises the present regime, and advocates for voting in favour of a particular party in the election," Singh, who is MCC nodal officer, said in his order. He said it has been provoed that Rashid has violated the terms and conditions contained in the J&K civil services (classification control and appeal) rules, and MCC guidelines being enforced during elections. "In view of the above, Rashid is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and shall remain attached in the office of the Chief Education Officer, Rajouri. District education planning officer, Rajouri, shall hold the charge of ZEO Rajouri in addition to his own duties," the order said. PTI TAS AB RCJ